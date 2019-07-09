First Alert Forecast: thick humidity fosters showers locally, Gulf tropical storm development remains likely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello, Tuesday! Most of the Cape Fear Region remains in a "moderate drought" zone but additional showers should help take nibbles and bites out of that situation. A stalled front will author rain chances:
- ...of a very healthy 50 to 60% Tuesday.
- ...of 40% Wednesday through Saturday.
- ...of a modest 20 to 30% Sunday and Monday.
As an interesting feature independent of our local rain chances: a tropical storm named Barry appears likely to form in the near-90-degree water of northern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. That time of year!
