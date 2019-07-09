First Alert Forecast: thick humidity fosters showers locally, Gulf tropical storm development remains likely

Your First Alert forecast for Monday evening Jul. 8, 2019
By Gannon Medwick | July 9, 2019 at 4:29 AM EDT - Updated July 9 at 4:51 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello, Tuesday! Most of the Cape Fear Region remains in a "moderate drought" zone but additional showers should help take nibbles and bites out of that situation. A stalled front will author rain chances:

- ...of a very healthy 50 to 60% Tuesday.

- ...of 40% Wednesday through Saturday.

- ...of a modest 20 to 30% Sunday and Monday.

As an interesting feature independent of our local rain chances: a tropical storm named Barry appears likely to form in the near-90-degree water of northern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. That time of year!

Catch your full seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: anytime, on your terms, you can grab a location-specific ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.