Easy Rider: 109-year-old Covington man still on the go

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - If you’re on the road in Covington, you just may pass history behind the wheel of a pickup -- one that Philip Sharp still drives around town to meet friends for lunch, even at the age of 109. And just a few months before his 110th birthday, FOX 8′s Nancy Parker was lucky enough to catch a ride.
His hearing is nothing to shout about, but his mind is as sharp as his name.
“I drove for a long time,” Sharp said.
Sharp was born in 1909, the first year Abraham Lincoln’s face was on the penny. As a cattle herder and a farmer, Sharp said he was always most comfortable on a horse.
But, he also loved cars.
“I drove an old T Model, I drove a truck, I drove everything but an 18-wheeler,” he said.
Now, Sharp loves to drive to Barker’s Corner for his favorite chicken and dumplings at Lil’ Tasta Cajun Restaurant, which is where he took Nancy.
“We used to plow with mules and horses,” Sharp told Nancy on their way there. “I remember when it wasn’t a house in here."
Sharp said he also remembers a time before electricity, a luxury he said his family did not have until the 1940s.
When Nancy and Sharp made it to his favorite restaurant, he was welcomed like a rock star. Beth Jenkins owns Lil Tasta Cajun and said Sharp is a regular at the restaurant.
“He’s here at least three days a week. Definitely every Thursday for chicken and dumplings,” Jenkins said. “We love to have him here. When people come they don’t believe his age they think he’s in his 80s. They want to see his drivers license."
His license proves his age -- 109 years old -- and it is up for renewal in 2024.
According to Jenkins, Sharp says he is in good health and takes no medicine -- only a multi-vitamin.
As for whether or not Nancy will be doing another story on Sharp when he turns 115, Sharp said we’ll just have to wait and see.
“I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t cross a bridge before I get to it. Well you know, the Lord makes your birthdays, not the people.”
