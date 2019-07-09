Eastwood Road improvements almost complete

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Improvements to Eastwood Road between Bretonshire Road and Cavalier Drive are almost complete.
The City of Wilmington said in a news release Tuesday the combination of a privately funded project in the same area and the city's 2014 transportation bond project helped better coordinate the work and sped up improvements.
A new traffic signal at Autumn Hall Drive, traffic signal upgrades at Rogersville Road and a landscaped median extending from Autumn Hall Drive to Cavalier Drive are among the improvements.
Work on the realignment of Rogersville Road and a new roundabout on Rogersville, along with a third intersection with traffic signals, will open in the coming months near the new Aldi grocery store.
As a result of the project, which was done without significant cost or the inconvenience of widening the road, traffic flow should be smoother with limited left turns.
According to the news release, Eastwood Road improvements are being coordinated with other planned developments in the area and NC Department of Transportation improvements at the Eastwood/Military Cutoff Road intersection. That work should begin in the next two to three years.
