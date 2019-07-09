COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher hopes to amplify quiet students’ voices with Qball microphone

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A relatively new invention is changing the way students communicate in class. The Qball microphone, a ball-shaped throwable gadget, is being tossed around in classes all across the country.
Samantha Ward, a teacher at Town Creek Elementary in Winnabow is hoping to get one for her classroom through Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers across the country get funding for special projects.
“For the quiet students, it will allow their voices to be amplified,” Ward explained. “For the students that always have something to say, it will allow them to practice patience by waiting for their turn and, also learn the value of listening to others.”
The Qball microphone was invented in 2015 by Shane Cox and his brand Peeq. The round blue ball is being used to build confidence in speaking and increase student engagement.
“My purpose in getting this is to not only get my students to improve their speaking and listening skills but to also increase student engagement,” Ward added. “The fun with the Qball is that you never know where it’s going next, who’s going to have it, so it really helps ensure that students are focused on what’s going on."
Ward needs to raise $292 for the ball. Once she has raised all of the funds, Donors Choose will purchase the ball and deliver it to the school.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Ward’s project, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.