Carolina Beach taking steps to eliminate flooding on Canal Drive

“With the homeowners’ permission, the town has gone through and done a three-point survey on every bulkhead from Winner Marina to Joyner Marina,” says Walters. "We’re asking those who have bulkheads to reconstruct those that are not up to acceptable height and give them a time and certain date they have to put them together and that will be in conjunction with the pump systems the town will be putting in. Timing is crucial because one without the other won’t work. "