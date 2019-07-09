Board of Elections to hold voter ID educational seminars in New Hanover Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Elections will host two educational seminars about new voter identification requirements on Tuesday, July 23.
The first seminar will be held at 2 p.m. in the Andre’ Mallette Training Center Training Room B at the New Hanover County Government Center (230 Government Center Drive, Suite 135).
The second seminar begins at 6 p.m. at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station, Room U-470 (502 N. Front Street).
The free seminars are open to the public.
In November 2018, voters approved an amendment to the N.C. Constitution to require voters to present photo identification at the polls.
“Attendees also will receive information about voting options, including absentee-by-mail, One-Stop early voting and Election Day voting,” New Hanover County stated in a news release. “Information about provisional voting, the availability of free North Carolina voter ID cards and residency requirements for voting also will be provided.”
More information on the voter ID requirement can be found www.ncsbe.gov/Voter-ID.
