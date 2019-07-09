2 adults dead, 2 children wounded in NC shooting

MANSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says it’s investigating a homicide after a quadruple shooting that left two adults dead and two children hurt.
In total, four people were shot at a home on 132 Ellington Road in Manson around 2:15 p.m. Monday.
Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams says a 911 call came in Monday at 2:15 p.m. for a report of a domestic situation. Then, roughly ten minutes later, Williams says another call came in reporting a shooting at the home.
Deputies and members of North Carolina State Highway Patrol rushed to the home, where Williams said the two adults were found dead.
“It was chaos. It was a chaotic situation because they were trying to take care of the children,” said Williams.
Williams believes one of the children involved is younger than 10, the other younger than 16.
Williams didn’t know their conditions Monday night, but said one was taken to Duke Hospital, the other Maria Parham Hospital.
“Two innocent kids were involved,” said neighbor Chakita Person. “It’s very heartbreaking and very shocking. Nothing before has ever happened like this in the area.”
A suspect is not being sought after at this time, said Williams.
“Everything was not contained to the house. We’re trying to figure that out now, but we believe what happened, happened by the individual who was on the scene,” he said.
Williams said the shooting was an isolated incident, contained to the home and the property.
