WECT anchor Frances Weller awarded The Order of the Long Leaf Pine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Longtime WECT anchor Frances Weller and her sister Margaret Weller Stargell have been awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, a recognition that is considered North Carolina's highest civilian honor.
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award is for people who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.
Frances was recognized for being a staple here at WECT, and this region for close to 40 years; while her sister, is the President and CEO of Coastal Horizons and the President of the Willie Stargell Foundation which helps raise money to fight kidney disease.
Some of the inducted members include Mia Angelo, Dale Earnhardt, Billy Graham, and Andy Griffith, among others.
