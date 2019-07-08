TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Hwy. 701 closing for storm drain repair

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Southbound lanes of Hwy. 701 in Whiteville will close this week for repair work on a storm drain.
The City of Whiteville said in a news release the closure will begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday and the road should reopen at 6 a.m. on Thursday. The closure area is from 511-515 N. JK Powell Blvd.
While repairs are being made, there will be limited access to businesses located along the highway but there should be no interruption of water and sewer services.
Call 910-642-3422 for more information.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.