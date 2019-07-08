NCDOT to hold meeting on US 17-Hickman Road intersection

ASH, N.C. (WECT) - The public will have the chance to weigh in on proposed changes to a Brunswick County intersection.
The proposed project would convert the intersection at U.S. 17 and Hickman Road NW into a ‘reduced conflict intersection.’
“It is designed to reduce potential collisions for vehicles and pedestrians by allowing drivers from a side road to only turn right,” the N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release. “To go the other direction, or cross the highway, drivers would pull into a dedicated lane to make a U-turn and then go straight or turn right at the intersection.”
A public meeting about the project will be held July 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the Jessie Mae Monroe Elementary School Gym at 250 Pea Landing Road NW in Ash.
There will be no formal presentation. Those interested can drop in at any time during the meeting to learn more about the proposed project and speak with NCDOT representatives.
Written comments also can be submitted by phone, email or mail through July 30.
For additional information, contact NCDOT Project Manager Michael Bass at 910-341-2000 or mlbass@ncdot.gov. Comments also may be submitted to NCDOT Division 3, 5501 Barbados Blvd., Castle Hayne, NC 28429.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.