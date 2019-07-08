MISSING: Very loved cuddle last seen on the Fourth of July

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - We all have that childhood toy that we couldn’t live without. For some it’s a blanket, for others it’s a stuffed animal. Regardless of the item, we imprint to it and become heartbroken if anything happens to it.
A mother has turned to Facebook in an effort to find her son’s lovey who went missing July 4.
A post in the Topsail Area Alerts Facebook group says Ellie the elephant could be in a number of places: the CVS in Snead’s Ferry, Rodgers Bay or even in Surf City.
Please keep an eye out for Ellie and help this cuddle reunite with its child.
