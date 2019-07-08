Man pleads guilty to armed robbery of Bladenboro Family Dollar

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Spring Lake man is headed to prison after admitting to robbing a Family Dollar in Bladenboro at gunpoint in 2017.
Rakeem Sincere Douglas, 27, entered guilty pleas on Monday to armed robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was sentenced to 11.5 to 14.9 years in prison for the crimes.
On October, 8, 2017, officers with the Bladenboro Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on North Main Street. Store surveillance showed that Douglas, who was wearing a Halloween mask and bright neon gloves, entered the store around 9:40 p.m. and held two employees at gunpoint while taking money from a cash register.
A witness sitting in a car in the parking lot saw the robbery taking place and called 911.
Douglas ran from the scene on foot and hid in a wooded area behind the store. During a search of the area, investigators located a rental car, that was registered to Douglas, in the wooded area.
They also found a mask, hooded sweatshirt, and gloves that the suspect was seen wearing in surveillance video.
The clothing was sent to the State Crime Laboratory for testing. DNA from inside the gloves matched Douglas, who was arrested and charged for the crimes.
