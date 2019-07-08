Man convicted in New Hanover Co. murder to be paroled in 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was sentenced to life in prison in 1996 for murder is expected to be released in 2022.
Lester Islam was convicted of second-degree murder on May 15, 1996, in the 1991 shooting death of Carnell Butler outside of Dove Meadows Apartments.
North Carolina’s Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission has approved Islam for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP).
Under the agreement, his parole release date will be June 27, 2022.
Islam has had 28 infractions since being in prison, including assault on staff with sexual intent, threaten to harm injure staff and assault staff with a weapon.
MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.
The state’s current sentencing law, structured sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.