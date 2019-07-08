First Alert Forecast: rain chances remaining locally, tropical storm development possible regionally

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Tropical storm development is possible / likely along the northern Gulf of Mexico coastline this week. Rain chances in the Cape Fear Region will operate independently of that feature:
Monday and Tuesday: 50 to 60% i.e. scattered to at times numerous showers and storms.
Wednesday through Saturday: 40% i.e. isolated to scattered showers and storms.
Sunday: 20 to 30% i.e. a stray shower or storm.
The U.S. Drought Monitor will issue an update Thursday. Hopefully, the recent, ongoing, and expected showers will have stabilized or even eased the drought designation levels in the Cape Fear Region.
Catch your full seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: anytime, on your terms, you can grab a location-specific ten-day forecast on your always-free WECT Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.