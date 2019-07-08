Cooper signs bills addressing drug dealers, missing persons

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Legislation designed to give North Carolina prosecutors a new tool to convict drug dealers is now law.
The bill is among a dozen that Gov. Roy Cooper said on Monday he’s signed into law.
One bill makes it a felony to illegally sell drugs that result in an overdose death, punishable by up to 40 years in prison. Supporters say the “death by distribution” law will help fight the opioid epidemic, but critics say it will deter people from calling 911 during an overdose.
Cooper also signed House Bill 747 into law. It requires law enforcement agencies to enter a missing person’s information into a national database if no one has found them after 30 days.
The law, which goes into effect Oct. 1, also includes missing children or unidentified people.
