Bladen Co. DHHS sets up back to school donation program for students

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Some students in Bladen County will get some back to school help this year through a program set up by the county’s Department of Health and Human Services.
Bladen DHHS is collecting school supplies for students who live with their grandparents and may need some extra help before school starts.
Donations are being accepted from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. until July 18 at the following Bladen County locations:
- Division of Aging, 608 McLeod St., Elizabethtown
- Department of Social Services, 208 McKay St., Elizabethtown
- Health Department, 300 Mercer Mill Rd., Elizabethtown
