Two pets die in Southport house fire Saturday

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a house fire in Southport Saturday morning.
The call came in at around 11:45 a.m., according to the Southport Fire Department’s Facebook page.
Units arrived to the house fire on the 1100 block of N Howe Street seeing heavy flames and smoke. They were able to control the flames within 20 minutes.
The Southport Fire Department was assisted by Brunswick EMS and Sunny Point Fire Department.
Two family pets died at the scene.
No word on the extent of the damages or how the fire started.
