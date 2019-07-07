Hundreds of Rugby players takeover the cape fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Fear 7s rugby tournament has now seen its 45th year of action. Rugby players from not only North Carolina, but other continents take part in the once a year event.
“I think that we are doing our old boys proud. I think being able to keep on this tradition since 1974 and build it each year," said Aaron Varnam, a player in the tournament. "I think this tournament has become one of the premier tournaments on the East coast.”
And Varnam has every right to believe that. In the initial years of the tournament, it only saw 16 teams. Now, 45 years later, Fear 7s has reached 70 teams coming from North Carolina, Virginia and even England.
Varnam also said he believes the increase in the attraction to the sport is due to the recent health struggles football has been going through.
“Football right now, there’s a lot of controversy in football. There’s CTE and all that stuff, now rugby’s not the safest sport out there. But it feels safer than football, you’re a lot more aware of your surroundings, you’re a lot more aware of where your heads going to be at. It’s a good sport, without the pads on you’re not as dangerous out there.”
The games are taking place at the Cape Fear Regional Soccer Park. The championship match begins at 1pm, July 7th.
