First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms working to close rainfall deficit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Thanks for checking in with your First Alert forecast team. As the first weekend in July comes to a close, a classic summertime pattern will hold its grip across the Cape Fear Region. Expect seasonal temperatures near 90, but sky-high humidity levels will propel heat index values near the triple digits. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and this evening, especially.