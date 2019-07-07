Boat capsized in Ocean Isle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle has released a statement saying it is unsafe to swim in the canal between Leland and Pender streets after a capsized earlier, Sunday.
According to the towns Facebook post, they were notified of a "possible fuel leak.
Ocean Isle Police and Fire Departments have been on scene. Officer Bell of the Ocean Isle Police Department said there are no injuries.
The incident is currently under investigation.
We will keep this story updated with the more information we find out.
