Suzanne McCormick: How she fell in love with the idea of service (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“In the Peace Corps, I fell in love with the idea of service,” she declares. “Once I was there, I knew it was my purpose and my calling. Leaving my Peace Corps assignment, many of my close friends made the decision to continue to stay overseas and do work overseas. When I came back to the U.S. I was so struck by how much we have, how much we don’t appreciate necessarily, and felt even more committed to service. But I felt there is so much need in the United States, it felt like it would be easier to do aid work in other countries than it would to do it in the U.S. That’s when I made a commitment to really help folks in my country.”