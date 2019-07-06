Municipal elections filing begins; Wilmington mayor to seek eighth term

“One of the commitments I made to citizens many years ago when I ran was, I would work with whoever it was to get things done. I didn’t care what party you were from. I didn’t care what your political philosophy was. The most important thing was, what are we going to do to better the lives of the citizens in our community?” he said. "By working together, working across party lines, and building relationships with people I think is what helps us in getting a lot of things accomplished in our community.”