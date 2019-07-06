First Alert Forecast: Forecast conducive to make up rainfall defecit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking in with your First Alert forecast team. As the first week in July comes to a close, a classic summertime pattern will hold its grip across the Cape Fear Region. Expect seasonal temperatures near 90, but sky-high humidity levels will propel heat index values near the triple digits. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening remain likely.
With the notion that many of you will continue to celebrate the Independence Day holiday with outdoor plans, stay alert for downpours, frequent lightning, and hail in gusty storms that develop. The severe threat is low, but not impossible. On the plus side we should have some good chances to reduce our rainfall deficit in the days ahead.
Remember to consult your WECT Weather App’s interactive radar as you have a safe and enjoyable weekend! While there, you might check out your ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code. In most cases, it includes generous distribution of drought-denting rain chances for southeastern North Carolina. The forecast below features the specific 7-day outlook for the Wilmington Metro.
