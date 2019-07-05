Whiteville truck driver nabs $200,000 scratch-off lottery prize

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville truck driver delivered a $200,000 prize to his retirement account Friday after winning the top prize on a new scratch-off game from the N.C. Education Lottery.
Hubert Thompson, who has been driving trucks for 41 years, said he likes to try new games so when he saw the $5 Blazing 7’s tickets at Time Saver Food Store on Washington Street in Whiteville he bought some. He said he won $5 on the first ticket and then $200,000 on the second.
“This was a blessing,” Thompson said. “Just like everybody else, I’ve always said I’m going to hit the big one. It was my time.”
Thompson said he plans to retire in a year or two so he will save his prize for retirement. After tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.
The Blazing 7’s game started on Tuesday with four top prizes of $200,000. Three more remain to be claimed.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.