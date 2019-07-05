Walk the beach and get a guided tour of ocean life

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One beach town offers family-friendly walks with experts on a variety of topics including shell and fossil finding.
The Kure Beach Ocean Life Project informs locals and visitors about the beach’s coastal environment.
Tour guides discuss the ecosystem and more.
“There’s a lot about safety and we point out rips if we see them or show people how to identify them,” said Pat Triplett, a volunteer with the group. “So, we start with the dunes and how important they are to the coastal environment.”
The volunteers wear vests with many pockets, in which they keep shells and other show-and-tell items for the tours.
Triplett keeps a part of a sea turtle carapace and a replica of a hawk’s bill skull in her pockets.
“It’s a really great illustration that they have ribs just like we do,” she said of the sea turtle carapace.
One night, the tour group was treated to a sand sculpture of a turtle thanks to sculptor Brad Davis.
The tours are every Sunday at 7 p.m. through Aug. 18 at N Avenue.
More information is available here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.