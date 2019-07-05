Unique Property in Wilmington Transforms Traditional Bungalow into Modern Living Space

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week’s unique real estate property can be found in in the Carolina Heights neighborhood of Wilmington. A typical early bungalow on the outside, that is full of surprises.
Property: 1605 Princess Street
4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths
Approx. 4242 sq feet
$625,000.
“This defies your basic idea of a bungalow” says Kathleen Baylies with Just For Buyers Realty. “You normally would think of small, cut up rooms, but not this place. The floor plan is wide open.”
The home has been completely remodeled over the course of the last decade.
“It’s a complete redo” says Baylies. “The wide open floor plan includes two sitting areas, a dining room sized for entertaining a crowd and a completely remodeled kitchen where you’ll find a commercial gas range and tons of marble counter tops.”
Another great feature is the that most of the bedrooms have their own baths, which you almost never find in an older home.
There are other surprises as well. A wet bar, and giant great room, currently being used as a music studio, with its own back deck.
To learn more about unique property, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.