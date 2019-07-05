TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes closed at N. College-MLK Blvd. due to damaged traffic lights

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North and southbound lanes on North College Road at the intersection with Martin Luther King Boulevard are closed as crews work to repair damaged traffic lights.
According to a tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department, a truck going through the intersection “caught” and “ripped down” the traffic lights.
North and southbound traffic on North College Road appears to be diverting onto MLK Boulevard while crews conduct repairs. Drivers on MLK Boulevard aren’t allowed to turn onto the northbound lanes of North College Road heading out of town.
Drivers should seek alternate routes, if possible.
