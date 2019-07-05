PETA to fly banner over southeastern NC beaches this weekend

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) will deliver a message from the air in our area this weekend.
In the wake of recent shark bite incidents along North Carolina beaches, PETA said Friday in a news release it will fly a banner proclaiming “Biggest Predator in the Sea? U! Go Vegan” on Saturday and Sunday.
The plane is scheduled to depart North Myrtle Beach shortly after 11 a.m., reach Bald Head Island shortly after noon, Wilmington around 1:30 p.m. and circle the busiest beaches in the area until 3 p.m.
"By far, the biggest predators in the water are the humans who catch, kill, and consume trillions of marine animals every year," PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in the news release. "PETA's banner will encourage beachgoers to protect all swimmers, including those with fins, by staying away from seafood buffets."
PETA says humans kill nearly 100 million sharks each year and consume more fish annually than all other animals used for food combined.
The demand for shark fin soup has led to dwindling shark populations, according to PETA. Shark finning entails pulling the animals to the ocean's surface, cutting off their fins and throwing them back into the water, where they die from injuries, stress or suffocation.
PETA offers free vegan starter kits and encourages everyone to try vegan meals.
