On Patrol: Law enforcement officers urge safe, sober boating this holiday weekend

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Fourth of July may have fallen on a Thursday this year, but the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC) is geared up for a full weekend of enforcement.
Similar to how state troopers patrol the state’s highways, officers with the WRC patrol the Intracoastal Waterways, rivers and other natural areas of the state.
“So whereas troopers would operate from ditch to ditch, we’re on the other side of that, known as law enforcement off the pavement, so we’ll enforce anything on the water or around the water,” Officer Clayton Ludwick said.
Ludwick allowed WECT to tag along for a patrol Thursday afternoon as hundreds of boaters and swimmers gathered at Masonboro Island and “Palm Tree Island” near New Hanover County’s beaches.
Beyond the typical safety checks, where officers make sure boaters have the right equipment and registration, the WRC is engaging in its annual Operation Dry Water this weekend, and officers will continue increased patrols and setting up checkpoints.
“Obviously, if you’re going to boat, boat Sober. Have a captain, or an operator that is going to be sober, and to be your designated driver,” Ludwick said.
In addition to the WRC, local law enforcement sets up a unified command center near Masonboro Island, so all forces can easily respond to any incidents.
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Jerry Brewer said having the command post is critical to being able to respond to the many medical calls and reports of underage drinking that typically come in during a holiday weekend.
This year, Brewer said, things were relatively quiet.
“Of course we’re seeing a lot of boaters, a lot of people. We’ve had some underage drinking, and some other violations, but it’s been pretty minimal,” he said. “It’s been good. And that’s, hopefully, that’s what we want to get across is, compliance. We want everybody to come out, Fourth of July, but we just want you to follow the laws, enjoy your day, just make sure you’re following the laws.”
