MISSING: Brunswick County teen last seen Fourth of July night

Lloyd Fullwood (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By Clint Bullock | July 5, 2019 at 9:37 AM EDT - Updated July 5 at 9:37 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 17-year-old who went missing Fourth of July night.

Lloyd Fullwood of Bolivia was last seen around 8 p.m. wearing a white short sleeve shirt with jean shorts and burgundy shoes.

He’s five-foot-six weighing 140 pounds with medium length black hair.

The sheriff’s office said the provided photo is about a year old.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Nowell at 910-880-4854 or call 911.

