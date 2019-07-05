MISSING: Brunswick County teen last seen Fourth of July night

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 17-year-old who went missing Fourth of July night.
Lloyd Fullwood of Bolivia was last seen around 8 p.m. wearing a white short sleeve shirt with jean shorts and burgundy shoes.
He’s five-foot-six weighing 140 pounds with medium length black hair.
The sheriff’s office said the provided photo is about a year old.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Nowell at 910-880-4854 or call 911.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.