KNOW HIM? Suspect sought in Carolina Beach boat theft

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Carolina Beach Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say stole a boat from a slip in town last month.
According to Det. Hettinger with the police department, the suspect stole the boat from 100 Spencer Farlow Drive slip #109 on June 21 or June 22.
He then traveled the Intracoastal Waterway in the boat and docked it at Taylor Boat Works in Morehead City around 8:30 p.m. on June 22. Morehead City police later recovered the boat, Hettinger said.
Sometime after docking the boat, the suspect stole a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab truck from the Morehead City business. The truck has a small silver VHF marine antenna mounted to the tool box on the driver’s side with NC registration BLJ-4008.
The suspect is between 50-55 years of age and 5′10-6 feet tall, around 215 pounds, and was wearing a dark t-shirt, two-tone hat, and has a grey goatee and matching grey hair. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm.
If you have any information, please contact the Carolina Beach Police Department at 910-458-2540 or the Morehead City Police Department at 252-726-3131 or 252-726-1911.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.