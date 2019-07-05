First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern heading into the holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday afternoon! As the first week in July comes to a close, a classic summertime pattern will hold its grip across the Cape Fear Region. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s with very high humidity levels. Also, scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening remain likely.
With the idea that many have outdoor plans, stay alert for downpours, frequent lightning, and hail in gusty storms that develop. On the plus side we should have some good chances to reduce our rainfall deficit in the days ahead.
Remember to consult your WECT Weather App for interactive radar as you have a safe and enjoyable day and evening! While there, you might check out a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code and with a generous distribution of drought-denting rain chances. And right here, your seven-day forecast for Wilmington...
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.