Back on Track: CVB says tourism activity where it should be as summer gets fully underway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Independence Day may have come and gone, but for the Cape Fear region tourism industry, July is about more than just fireworks.
According to the Wilmington and Beaches Convention and Visitors Bureau, July is historically the peak month for tourism activity in New Hanover County.
"I think you can attest that if you go to our beaches, or downtown, etc. around town,” said CVB president and CEO Kim Hufham.
Employing more than 6,300 and making up the lion’s share of the area economy, Hufham said the region needs strong summer months, and so far they seem to be materializing as usual.
"All indications are that April, May and June so far this year have been really strong for us,” she said.
The CVB bases month to month performance based on room occupancy taxes — the additional fees paid per room at hotels, beach rentals and short-term rentals, starting at 6%.
In October, as restaurants and shops noticed a decline in traffic compared to previous years, Hufham and others proposed a plan to try to mitigate what they said was a negative perception of the area following Hurricane Florence.
“Fortunately we feel like that the perception that we are closed is no longer there," she said. "We worked with the state of North Carolina, and some other entities, and have done some perception studies, and they have shown that from the difference between November and January, really changed drastically as far as the perception that we were ‘devastated’ or we were no longer open.”
Hufham said it appears to have worked, as pre-bookings of hotels and rentals are on target for the coming weeks.
