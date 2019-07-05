An island party takeover calls for a massive cleanup

MASONBORO ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - On the most patriotic day of the year, Masonboro Island sees its peak population.
Along with the additional people comes a major uptick of trash being left behind. Enter Masonboro.org, a community volunteer group that cleans up the island through the day.
“One day a year, and it doesn’t matter if it’s on a Tuesday or a Wednesday or a Thursday this year," Jack Kilbourne said, co-founder of Masonboro.org. “It’s the same thing.”
Kilbourne has a 15-minute boat ride to the island from his house. A regular on the island, he said the dirtiest the island gets is on July 4.
Trash of all types piles up: Beer bottles, water bottles and plenty of food waste. The majority of the time it’s from carelessness, but other times, it’s forgetfulness because many of the party-goers arrive without a ride back.
“They’ve got their Styrofoam cooler of beer and at the end of the day, the last thing they’re thinking about is taking it home with them,” Kilbourne said.
Seventy-five volunteers signed up during Thursday’s festivities, taking shifts to walk around giving out trash bags and making sure the beach was clean.
Many partiers were familiar with the group, so they knew what to look for when their bags were full.
Newcomers who found their way to the island applauded Masonboro.org’s effort. Some were students at UNCW who study marine biology and said they picked up some trash themselves.
“I love it. I just wish that everyone else was doing the same thing," said Ashley Wood. "Trash only, recycling…makes a difference.”
This was the 10th year the group has taken part in island festivities.
