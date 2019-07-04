Wilmington man in fair condition after Wednesday night shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot Wednesday evening.
Linda Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cobblestone Drive just before 7 p.m. and found the victim outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. A four-year-old child was also outside with the victim, Thompson added.
No one else was hurt and no suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
