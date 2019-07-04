Wilmington fireworks to light up the skies on July 4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A dazzling fireworks show is bound to be the star of downtown Wilmington this Fourth of July as hundreds of people are expected to gather at the riverwalk to watch the annual display.
The fireworks show is scheduled to kick off at 9:05 p.m. and can be seen anywhere along the riverfront in downtown Wilmington.
Here is some important traffic information provided by the City of Wilmington:
- Arrive early and consider your exit strategy prior to parking.
- Expect 1 to 2 hour delays leaving downtown after the fireworks due to large volumes of traffic for this event.
- Vehicles should park on the side of downtown (with Red Cross St. being the dividing line) that is closest to the direction they will travel after the fireworks have ended.
- Traffic parked south of Red Cross St. will be diverted south towards Market St., Dawson St. and the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge - includes City parking decks in the 100 block of Market St., the 100 block of N. 2nd St. and the County deck in the 200 block of N. 2nd St. and the CFCC deck at Nutt and Red Cross.
- Traffic parked north of Red Cross St. will be diverted north towards MLK Parkway and the Isabel Holmes Bridge – includes the Wilmington Convention Center parking deck at 515 Nutt St. and the CFCC deck at 3rd and Hanover
- Those utilizing parking decks can expect longer delays due to high volumes exiting at one time.
- No standing, stopping or parking on bridges, roadways or along medians on route 17, 74/76, 133 or 421 – police will monitor these areas and towing will be enforced.
- For traffic information call 511 or visit the NCDOT TIMS website at http://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/.
Parking Information
- City decks located at 115 Market St. and 114 N. 2nd St. and the County deck at 212 N. 2nd St. will charge a $7.00 event fee beginning at 2:00 pm.
- The Wilmington Convention Center deck at 515 Nutt St. will charge an $8.00 event fee beginning at 2:00 pm.
- Cape Fear Community College decks will charge a $10.00 event fee.
- On-street parking is free.
If you can’t make it downtown, catch a replay of the fireworks display on WECT at 10 p.m. after the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks show.
Due to construction in the area, the City of Wilmington will not hold the annual Fourth of July concert or street fair this year.
Just a reminder for residents and visitors, pets are not allowed downtown during special events where large crowds are present and streets are closed.
