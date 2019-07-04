Suspect robs Wilmington restaurant, fires gunshots into kitchen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - No one was hurt after a gunman robbed a Wilmington restaurant then fired gunshots into the kitchen early Thursday morning.
According to officials with the Wilmington Police Department, the incident happened at Might As Well Bar & Grille, located at 250 Racine Drive, around 2 a.m.
The suspect reportedly entered the establishment, took money, then fired gunshots into the kitchen.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
