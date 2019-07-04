PortCity Reggae Music & Art Festival brings good jams and good vibes to Wilmington for second year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Inner Circle, Edge Michael, Signal Fire, Of Good Nature, Danglin and Sons Of Paradise come together for a day of reggae music and positive vibes.
The PortCity Reggae Music & Art Festival is Saturday, July 6 at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.
Doors open at noon and the show begins at 2:00 p.m. More information and tickets can be found here.
The event is rain or shine and open to all ages.
Along with reggae music, the event includes live painting from Cammeron Batanides, authentic Jamaican food and craft vendors.
Organizers say the event will be uplifting and positive. They encourage you to enjoy a day of unity, love, and reggae.
