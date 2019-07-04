One killed in lightning strike, 2 others hospitalized

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Fire crews say one man has been killed in a Thursday afternoon lightning strike.
Authorities say the victim is a man believed to be in his 40s, but his identity has not been released.
Two other victims transported to an area hospital after the strike are being held for observation, according to Georgetown County Battalion Chief David Geney.
The strike, which happened near a river in the area of Lawshe Plantation, injured as many as a dozen people, according to a report from the National Weather Service.
Geney said the lightning hit a tree on shore next to the river. The area was remote and challenging for crews to reach because of pouring rain and a route that included unpaved back roads, he said.
The area where the lightning strike happened is a sand bar and beach area well known to locals, Georgetown County Emergency Manager Sam Hodge said.
The National Weather Service earlier reported as many as four people were unresponsive.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said they were responding to the scene as well.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
