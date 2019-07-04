Celebrate Fourth of July with these Independence Day events

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - There are several events in the area to celebrate Independence Day Thursday.
11 a.m. The New Hanover County Veterans Council 2019 Independence Day Service at the Wilmington National Cemetery. Guest speaker is N.C. House Representative Holly Grange.
9:05 p.m. City of Wilmington Fireworks. Road closures begin at 1:30 p.m. Click here for information about parking and road closures. WECT will stream the fireworks show live online and replay them at 10 p.m. on WECT.
7 a.m. - ? N.C. Fourth of July Festival in Southport. The day starts with a pancake breakfast and includes food, entertainment, arts and crafts and fireworks. Click here for a full list of events and information on road closures. We will stream the parade live on WECT starting at 11 a.m.
