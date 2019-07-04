First Alert Forecast: favorable for natural and man-made fireworks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy 4th of July! Your First Alert Forecast features classic midsummer humidity and heat with high temperatures likely in the lower 90s. Odds for cooling and drenching showers and thunderstorms will operate at a relatively healthy 40 to 50% between 1 and 7 p.m. before trending to a lower 20 to 30% by fireworks time.
