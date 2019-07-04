First Alert Forecast: favorable for natural and man-made fireworks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy 4th of July! Your First Alert Forecast features classic midsummer humidity and heat with high temperatures likely in the lower 90s. Odds for cooling and drenching showers and thunderstorms will operate at a relatively healthy 40 to 50% between 1 and 7 p.m. before trending to a lower 20 to 30% by fireworks time.
Expect more of the same as we move into the 4th of July weekend and next week. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s with very high humidity levels. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms remain likely. On the plus side we should have some good chances to reduce our rainfall deficit in the days ahead.
Remember to consult your WECT Weather App for interactive radar as you have a safe and enjoyable day and evening! While there, you might check out a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code and with a generous distribution of drought-denting rain chances. And right here, your seven-day forecast for Wilmington...
