Due to overcrowding concerns, Freeman Park to close to vehicular traffic at 11 a.m.

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Due to overcrowding concerns, Carolina Beach officials announced Thursday that Freeman Park will close to vehicular traffic at 11 a.m.
Officials say individuals with camping reservations in sites #1-61 will be allowed access to the park and their campsites. Additionally, visitors will still be able to enter the park on foot.
Assessments will be made regularly by public safety staff to determine if and/or when the park will re-open to vehicular traffic.
“While the plans are to open the park daily at 8 a.m. to annual permit holders, we anticipate more closures due to the busy holiday weekend,” officials said in statement Thursday morning.
Recently, the northern sections of the park have been completely closed off to vehicular traffic due to erosion concerns from increasing tides, leading to fears of overcrowding and the safety of park patrons.
