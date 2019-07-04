Crews respond to fire at Sawmill restaurant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department and New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire call at the Sawmill restaurant Thursday afternoon.
Officials said flames and smoke were visible as crews arrived at the restaurant located at 5611 Carolina Beach Road.
A quick offensive attack extinguished the fire.
Salvage and overhaul operations are ongoing at the restaurant. It’s unclear if any other businesses were damaged in the fire.
No other details are known.
