Belville’s veterans memorial project moving ahead of schedule

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Community support for a project honoring veterans is ahead of schedule.
In May, the Town of Belville launched a Buy a Brick fundraiser for the Brunswick Riverwalk Veterans Memorial. People or businesses can buy a brick, have it personalized to honor a vet and then have it permanently installed around the base of a monument to be built at the town’s Riverwalk park.
A goal of 200 bricks by Memorial Day 2020 was established when the project launched but, according to Belville Director of Parks and Recreation Jim Bucher, the town has already sold 160 bricks so the memorial is expected to be complete by Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Click here for more information on the memorial.
