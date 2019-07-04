Behind the scenes look at Wilmington’s fireworks show

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people will head to downtown Wilmington Thursday night to watch fireworks along the Cape Fear River. Crews with Pyro Shows have been working since Tuesday on a barge to put together the show.
According to Travis Forsyth, a technician with Pyro Shows, the crews match up shells with mortar tubes, then run wires through those tubes. One shell equals one firework. There are 18-hundred shells. The company has been preparing for the show for months.
The process of putting together the fireworks got pushed back Wednesday thanks to Mother Nature.
“We had three and a half hours of rain and we had to go in and protect our racks and make sure no water and moisture got down inside the water tubes. If anything did, we had to go in and clean it out, and so that was a little extra time," he explained.
“But, we try to plan as best as possible. When you’re looking at a pop up shower and it turns into a monsoon, that’s hard to plan for,” Forsyth added.
City leaders said they set aside about $35,000 each year for the fireworks celebration. Pyro Shows will work up until about 5:30 p.m. They’ll move the barge to right across from the Battleship around 6:30 p.m to get ready for the 9:05 p.m. start time.
