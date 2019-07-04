American dream realized for 74 people at naturalization ceremony in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - For the 23rd year, the City of Southport hosted a naturalization ceremony on Wednesday.
Seventy-four people representing 35 countries took the oath become United States citizens.
Hugh Lugg came to America from Jamaica in 1991, and for years wanted to become a citizen.
Over the years, Hugh would start and stop the process of citizenship, but now at the age of 75, he's making it official.
"In a way, it was my indecision because my wife wanted me to do it, and every time we started the process we would stop and wouldn't follow through, until now. She passed away in August," Hugh said. "It means the world to me. I would never pass it up for anything."
"He and my mom worked on this for a long time," Hugh's daughter Leah LaRue added. "When she passed, he knew he had to do it for her."
The path to becoming a citizen was a long one for Markus Reno Varner, who emigrated to the United States from the Philippines.
"It's really a long journey and it took me more than 10 years to be here," said Reno Varner. "I emigrated in 2003 and became a resident alien."
Instead of reapplying for resident alien status, he decided to become a citizen.
“I am just so proud to be an American,” said Reno Varner “Finally, I can say I am proud to be an American.”
