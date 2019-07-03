‘You never expect it to happen to you’: Wilmington family wins $1 million lottery prize

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Austin Eubank stopped to buy a drink at the Speedway on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington on Tuesday. Little did he know his spur-of-the-moment purchase of a $20 lottery ticket while he was there would make he and his family more than $400,000 richer.
When Eubank, who doesn’t normally play the lottery, got to the register he “just had a lucky feeling,” leading him to purchase a $5 million Mega Cash ticket.
Not wanting to let the “lucky feeling” pass him by, Eubank immediately started scratching the ticket when he got in his car.
By the end of scratching the first and second rows, he thought he had only won a few dollars. Not to be discouraged, he kept scratching, ultimately realizing he had a $1 million lottery ticket in his hand.
“You see it happening,” Eubank said. “It’s fun to dream about, but you never expect it to you happen to you. This time it did.”
Shaking, Eubank immediately called his wife, Margaret.
“He called and said, ‘Babe, where are you?’” Margaret said. “I could tell something was off from his voice. He told me, ‘I just walked into the gas station and bought a scratch-off.’ I was kind of annoyed at first because of course he won something. So I asked him how much, not expecting anything big. When he said, ‘I think a million.’ I couldn’t believe it. I was so excited!”
Eubank claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He opted to take the lump sum, which after tax withholdings rounded out to $424,506, instead of the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years.
“We don’t really have any big plans,” the father of one said. “I think we are going to keep everything the same, but maybe just live a little more comfortably. We really don’t want to change a whole lot.”
His wife, however, had an idea.
“We will probably buy our 14-month-old son, Baylor, a new fishing pole,” Margaret said. “We are a family who loves to fish. That’s where we will be tomorrow for the holiday, on the boat fishing.”
