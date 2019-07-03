Warrants issued for Castle Hayne man in wrong-way crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for a Castle Hayne man accused of causing a head-on crash on a one-way street, then fleeing from the scene.
Police responded to the intersection of 12th and Dawson streets around 11:30 p.m. on June 28 after receiving a report about a hit and run.
The victim told police she was traveling east on Dawson Street when a vehicle turned right onto Dawson from 13th Street. The suspected driver, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Devone Jamison, was then traveling the wrong way on Dawson and collided with the victim’s vehicle.
Jamison allegedly exited the car, asked if the victim and her passenger were OK, then left the scene on foot. Police say he left his wallet on the driver-side floor of the car.
The victim and her passenger suffered minor injuries. Both cars were totaled in the crash.
Jamison is charged with hit and run leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
