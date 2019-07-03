TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures on Village Road in Leland set for Monday

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the town of Leland said the two inside lanes on Village Road will be closed beginning Monday, July 8, so contractors can begin work on the center island of the roadway between Fairview Road and Lee Drive.
Lanes will remain closed during the duration of the improvement project, expected to be complete in mid-August, weather permitting. During this time, there will be a temporary traffic pattern in which the two outside lanes will be open.
The road work will not impact Fourth of July holiday weekend traffic. All lanes of Village Road are open now until July 8.
For more information, contact Kent Jackson, Public Services director for the Town of Leland, (910) 726-2019.
